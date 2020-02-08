Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Lennon High School Student MurderedA 17-year-old student who attended Lennon High School, was shot and killed at his home in Juno Crescent, Clarendon this morning, Saturday, February 8 and a four-year-old infant also shot and injured in the attack.

Dead is 17-year-old Jevaughn Smith, a student also of Juno Crescent.

Reports by the May Pen police are that about 12:15 a.m., Jevaughn and other family members were at home in bed, when armed men kicked the door of the house open.

The men sprayed the dwelling with bullets hitting Jevaughn and four other family members including the younger sibling, who were both in bed before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital where Jevaughn was pronounced dead, the younger sibling admitted in serious condition, and other family members treated and released.

