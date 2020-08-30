Lenky gets ‘bus grave’ burial

News Reporter Alan Lewin: Oliver Horace Strickland was a very popular bus driver that plied the
Montego Bay to Savanna-la-mar route, carrying thousands of people
to their destination.
But on June 10 ,2020 a day that many of his family and friends won't
forget, he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that sent him to
hospital and saw his demise.
He was a passenger in a minivan, going along the Water Works main
road when the van was involved in crash with a car. Strickland, who
many called Lenky, received Spinal damages and was in the Savanna-
la-mar hospital for 10 days. He was then transported to the Kingston
Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Family and friends who loved the 63-year-old bus driver gave him a
fitting farewell at the Canaan cemetery on Saturday, August 29. The
sepulchre was designed as a minibus.
The design had many admirers. Of note on the bus design was his
date of birth, as the licence plate. Where he was born, plus his alias
were engraved on the front of the ‘bus’.