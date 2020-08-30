Lenky gets ‘bus grave’ burial

News Reporter Alan Lewin: Oliver Horace Strickland was a very popular bus driver that plied the

Montego Bay to Savanna-la-mar route, carrying thousands of people

to their destination.

But on June 10 ,2020 a day that many of his family and friends won't

forget, he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that sent him to

hospital and saw his demise.

He was a passenger in a minivan, going along the Water Works main

road when the van was involved in crash with a car. Strickland, who

many called Lenky, received Spinal damages and was in the Savanna-

la-mar hospital for 10 days. He was then transported to the Kingston

Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Family and friends who loved the 63-year-old bus driver gave him a

fitting farewell at the Canaan cemetery on Saturday, August 29. The

sepulchre was designed as a minibus.

The design had many admirers. Of note on the bus design was his

date of birth, as the licence plate. Where he was born, plus his alias

were engraved on the front of the ‘bus’.