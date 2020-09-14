Leeroy Williams Is Montego Bay’s New Mayor

Alan Lewin, Reporter-Leeroy Williams, Councillor for the Montego Bay North Division at the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC), has been installed the new Mayor of Montego Bay, St James.

He was sworn in on Sunday, September 13. Mr Williams will also be Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation (SJMC).

He replaces Homer Davis who won the South St James seat in the recent General Election.

The installation was held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in front of a few invited guests who are from both political parties.

Mr Davis who has also been named as a Junior Minister in the Andrew Holness administration was on hand to robe Councillor Williams, as Mayor.

Richard Vernon, Councillor for the Montego Bay South was elected as his deputy. Vernon beat Councillor Dwight Crawford in a vote for  the post as deputy.

 

Robing: Outgoing Mayor Homer Davis is seen robing newly appointed Mayor of Montego Bay, Leeroy Williams

 

Members of the St James Municipal Corporation pose for a group photo after the installation of Leeroy Williams as the new Mayor for the second city

