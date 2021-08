Reggae legend Lee “Scratch Perry”, has died.

He passed away at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover. He was 85 years old.

Rainford Hugh Perry was born in Kendal, Hanover. He rose to prominence as a music producer in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He is well known in Europe and parts of the United States. In 2003, he won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.