Lee Major X Fast Rising Reggae-dancehall Artist

Lee Major X is a reggae-dancehall artist who hails from the district of Leith Hall, in the Parish of St. Thomas, Jamaica. He now resides in New York. With amazing lyrical skills, he has created many masterpieces. He has been in the game for over 20 years and has attracted a large international fan base. His sound is rooted in reggae dancehall.

Throughout his explorations of this internationally acclaimed genre, one thing remains consistent, his love of the craft of singing and performing for his audiences. His musical career started back home in Jamaica when he was in high school in his district, where he used to drum on the desk while shooting off many lyrical bullets. He would go on to perform in his high school shows and for his community members. Lee Major X grew up listening to the all-time reggae greats, like Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Beres Hammond, and reggae-dancehall acts such as Yellow Man, Beenie Man and Shabba Ranks.

After moving to the US in the 1980’s, he experimented with different sounds, but he gravitated back to the sound that he felt comfortable at home with, which is Reggae Dancehall. Moving forward, he hopes to continue to fuse his musical influences and continue to offer authentic, genuine art.

Most recently, Lee Major X has released two singles and the first single features the popular singer Little Kirk titled “Ghetto Paradise”, which is an exploration of the vulnerabilities of the disenfranchised youths that are led astray in Jamaica. “I’m bearing a new layer of myself in this record. It’s my happiest moment in life to highlight the inequalities we have in Jamaica and to voice my solutions to these problems. The song implores the youths to avoid picking up the guns and use it on their friends or even their family members. The messages in this song also, calls for peace and unity within our beautiful Jamaica as well. There has been a lot of great feedback so far from this single. It’s definitely my most authentic moment and I hope that people can connect with that. It felt important to represent the full spectrum of my humanity as a positive Jamaican in today’s climate,” said Lee Major X.

The second single “You cheating on me”, featuring singer Samaria, explores a troubled relationship between two lovers and the infidelity that comes with some relationships, once one partner develops a wandering eye and starts to stray. “This song was inspired by a conversation I had with a heartbroken friend that poured out his heart to me. This is a subject matter that many of us can relate to because some of us have cheated before or have been cheated on,” said Lee Major X.

These two songs are presently receiving positive airplay on all major platforms and radio stations. Currently, Lee Major X is in the studio working on new music for his forthcoming EP “Believe in You.” It will be available on all musical platforms once it’s released.