Leave the silencers on the motorbikes!

That loud, often ear-splitting sound you hear with bikes revving is the result of

tampering with the manufacturer’s equipment. And that sound could lead to loss of

hearing by the motorcycle drivers.

Director at the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Kenute Hare,

is cautioning motorcyclists against removing the silencer (muffler) from their motorcycle

exhaust system, as doing so could result in hearing loss.

The silencer is a device used to reduce the noise from the engine, but persons

often remove it to allow for loud revving of the motorcycle.

Mr. Hare said that the noise level produced by bikes with removed silencers can

lead to permanent hearing loss for riders over time.

“If you remove the silencer from your [exhaust] that is a recipe for disaster,

deafness is a must. Many [motorcyclists] are suffering today because poor seeds were

sown. Put your money down to buy hearing aids, and rest assured that the shops do not

sell eardrums. Use wisdom… . If you took out the silencer, put them back now,” he

advised.

Mr. Hare was addressing the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Motorcycle

Outreach and Training Programme at the Petersfield Vocational Training Centre in

Westmoreland recently.