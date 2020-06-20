Le Antonio’s Foundation Gets Fans

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): A family with Jamaican connections has donated several standing fans to Le Antonio’s Foundation Homework Centre, located at 2 Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James.

The fans will help complete the furnishing for the centre that is to cater mainly to young people through a variety of services. It has just been refurbished.

Junior Bernard, along with his wife Elizabeth and son, Josh Bernard made the donation Friday, June 19.

Antonio McKoy CEO and Founder of the registered foundation was on hand to accept the fans.

Josh Bernard who also goes by the stage name “Joshtake Flight” was in Montego Bay, also doing some promotions for his latest singles which are entitled ‘You Are My Queen’, and ‘I and I Win’, was just using one stone to kill two birds, as the saying goes.

At the moment, he is banking on these two songs to put him into the limelight, where music is a concerned. When asked what motivates him, and who he idolized in the music, he was quick to point out his father, and Cronixx as his two mentors.

Currently, he is managed by his father, Junior who many call ‘Genius’ a former bus operator from Wakefield in Trelawny. ‘I am so proud of my son, the way how his musical career is taking off, I will stand beside him and offer all the help he needs to carve out a name for himself in the music business,” said his father Junior.