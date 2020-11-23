Lawyer for Vybz Kartel “frustrated” with DPP Office over Access to cellphone data

Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who is now representing incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, has accused the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of being “shady” and “dodgy”, stating that DPP’s Office has largely frustrated the attempts of the defence to gain access to ‘Exhibit 14C’, the cellphone which contained controversial voice notes allegedly recorded by the deejay.

Buchanan voiced concerns that the Office of the DPP was acting as “authors of further delay” in the matter, seeking to frustrate the defence’s bid to gain access to the infamous phone.

Voice notes laced with expletives and death threats, which are believed to be from an accused in the Vybz Kartel murder trial, were leaked to the public years ago after they were played for jurors in the Home Circuit Court.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel and his co-accused continue to wait on leave to be granted so that the case can go before the Privy Council in the UK, after an official application had been filed in June on behalf of the entertainer and his three co-convicts to go to Jamaica’s highest court with the matter.

The legal teams have to seek permission from the Court of Appeal in order to take the case overseas to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London, the final appellate court for Jamaica.

Three of the defendants have changed representation for their Privy Council proceedings as Kartel is now represented by Buchanan while John Clarke is the attorney for Kahira Jones and Andre St John.

Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell has retained Bert Samuels.