Lawyer charged for fraud

An attorney-at law-after has been charged after being accused of forging a will to obtain a
personal benefit.
He is 64-year-old Calvin Rose, of Irish Town, St Andrew. He is charged with forgery and
uttering forged documents.
Investigators started a probe in May 2019 after a complaint that Rose forged a will and
submitted it for probating at the Supreme Court in 2018. Properties were transferred to Rose
on the basis of the will, however, the signatures of the deceased and the witnesses were
allegedly forged.
The investigation, which ran for more than a year, culminated Tuesday, September 8, when
Rose was charged after being interviewed by detectives in the presence of his attorney. He is
to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, October 6.