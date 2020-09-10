Lawyer charged for fraud

An attorney-at law-after has been charged after being accused of forging a will to obtain a

personal benefit.

He is 64-year-old Calvin Rose, of Irish Town, St Andrew. He is charged with forgery and

uttering forged documents.

Investigators started a probe in May 2019 after a complaint that Rose forged a will and

submitted it for probating at the Supreme Court in 2018. Properties were transferred to Rose

on the basis of the will, however, the signatures of the deceased and the witnesses were

allegedly forged.

The investigation, which ran for more than a year, culminated Tuesday, September 8, when

Rose was charged after being interviewed by detectives in the presence of his attorney. He is

to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, October 6.