Lauryn Hill teams up with Louis Vuitton for new collection

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has shared a new video featuring a 20-minute set by Ms. Lauryn Hill and a full band.

Hill performed six tracks, including “Black Rage,” her most recent single “Guarding the Gates,” her 1998 classic “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and more.

The set was recorded in late July at MLH Studio in New Jersey.

The film, which was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman, was created to accompany Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2021 menswear show in Shanghai.

Hill released “Guarding the Gates” back in 2019.

More recently, she teamed up with Teyana Taylor for the latter’s single “We Got Love.”