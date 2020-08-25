Lauryn Hill teams up with Louis Vuitton for new collection

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has shared a new video featuring a 20-minute set by Ms. Lauryn Hill and a full band.

Hill performed six tracks, including “Black Rage,” her most recent single “Guarding the Gates,” her 1998 classic “Doo Wop (That Thing),” and more.

The set was recorded in late July at MLH Studio in New Jersey.

The film, which was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman, was created to accompany Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2021 menswear show in Shanghai.

Hill released “Guarding the Gates” back in 2019.

More recently, she teamed up with Teyana Taylor for the latter’s single “We Got Love.”

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....