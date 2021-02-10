Lauren London shuts down pregnancy rumours

Lauren London took to her social media to shut down rumors that she is having a child and slammed those who would fabricate such a narrative while she’s still healing from the death of Nipsey Hussle.

Monday, the L.A. Sentinel published a report claiming that a source had confirmed that the actress was pregnant, noting “the American actress, model, and television personality has experienced many different levels of grief behind losing her significant other and father to her child, Nipsey Hussle, but being a mother has been an anchor through her waves of sadness.

In response to the report Wednesday morning, Hussle’s former bodyguard J Roc slammed the claims as “fake news,” writing via Instagram Stories, “You people is miserable.”

Shortly thereafter, London also took to social media, explaining on Twitter, “Woke up to some straight bullsh*t. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”