Launch Of Skills Training Programme – Guys Hill, St Catherine, Jamaica – Specifically To Meet The Needs Of Its People

Jamaica News: Mt Nebo Baptist Church, Guy’s Hill, St Catherine, Jamaica Has Partnered With A 30 Year-Old International Flagship Institution To Provide A Variety Of Skills Training Courses For Its People. The Church, Through The Mt Nebo Baptist College, Has Operated A Dynamic Cxc Programme In The Past And Is Therefore Not A Stranger To The Education Landscape.
The global flagship institution will kick-off its high performance classes on February 24, 2020
in the recently built Education Centre at the Church.
COURSES, LEVELS AND MERGED-COURSE DISCOUNT PACKAGES/MCDP
CERTIFICATE Level 2
Housekeeping Management Services | Food and Beverage Services | Household Worker | Baking Services | Customer Care Management. Students are encouraged to do either HKMS, HW, BS or FBS as the institution will offer the Customer Care Management course free of tuition cost to those students. The MCDP is only valid for learners starting in the first batch on February 24, 2020
DIPLOMA Level 2
Geriatric Nursing | Home Health Aid | CareGiving | AuPair | Phlebotomy Technician. Students will be allowed to pay for anyone of the four nursing programmes and get the others free. The curricula of all four have been tailored to meet the requirements of all four course objectives. So in essence, it is 4 for 1 special. Phlebotomy Technician students will get tuition fee waived in the Customer Care Management programme. The MCDP is only valid for students starting in the first cohort on February 24, 2020
.
DRIVING LESSONS (Car, Van and Bus
Of significance is the new and exciting driving programme which is extended to high school students in Grades 11-13 along with adults. This programme will cater to learners who wish to drive private cars, vans or buses. A driving instructor is already in place and lessons will be Mondays through Thursdays and on Saturdays, 9:30am to 6pm
beginning March 2020. The space is very limited so book your space early. This course lasts 20-30 sessions with variations. Basic Life Support/BLS and defense driving are major features of this programme.
CONTAINER GARDENING
Container gardening or pot gardening is the practice of growing plants, including edible plants, exclusively in containers instead of planting them in the ground. A container in gardening is a small, enclosed and usually portable object used for displaying live flowers or plants. You don’t know where life will take you so it is good to think of being a small farmer to provide for you and your family. Classes are scheduled to begin in April 2020.
SHIFTS, COHORTS, REGULARITY AND PRACTICUM LOCATIONS
Students will be able to choose whether they will attend classes in the evenings or on Saturdays. Learners will be exposed to blended learning as the online platform of delivery will be introduced to them. The certificate course lasts 8 evenings or 8 Saturdays while the diplomas, 5-6 months with students opting to attend classes two evenings per week or on Saturdays. Courses will begin five times per year so persons would not have to wait an entire year to start a programme of choice. The five start up times each year are February, April, June, September and November. Information garnered from the administrators indicates that practicum sites have already been approved for certificate students in Kingston/St Andrew, St Ann and St Mary, while diploma students will be accommodated in St Catherine, St Mary and St Ann.
APPLICATION PROCESS, ORIENTATION AND TUTORS’ COMPETENCE
Persons in the community of Guy’s Hill and its environs are already showing serious interest in the fleet of programmes being offered and have begun registering. After paying the registration fee, a brief interview will be conducted with each student by a panel of distinguished educators. Once successful, the student will be provided with a registration package. There will be a detailed Orientation process during the week of Feb 24
with classes set to begin the week of March 2, 2020
. At the Orientation exercise, course outlines, inequality clause, grievance card, project dates and deadlines among other educational leaflets will be given to each student. Tutors will be in attendance at the Orientation exercise to give their first assignment and an overall description of the course. Based on information garnered from the administrators, great care is given to the process of recruiting tutors for its programme. The institution has a reputation of ensuring that all tutors have at least a first degree from an accredited university in their area of specialization along with a minimum of three years teaching experience.
SUMMER & DAY PROGRAMMES AND FAMILY MEMBERS IN THE SAME CLASS
The administrators have informed that starting July/August 2020, there will be a special programme for students of Grades 10-13 and teachers who wish to do a “crash” programme in most courses. The schedule would be a daily one from 9am-3pm, Monday
through Friday so that the curriculum hours are completed along with practicum time. This will give students the ability to earn a “recession proof” certification during the Summer break which will make them employable at an early age. The day programme, which begins September 2020 will cater mainly to high school graduates and adults who would prefer to attend classes while their children are at school. In the past, the institution has had mother and daughter, aunt and niece, uncle and niece and two cousins in the same learning environment. Interestingly, a teacher and her student from another institution, ended up being in the same class doing the geriatric nursing programme together. They both received distinctions in the course. Day Classes will run from 9am-2pm Monday
through Thursday. Day students will be exposed to Life Skills which will include fine dining and social graces, personal hygiene, Who Am I, public speaking, writing a Resume, preparing for a job interview, customer care, among other areas.
SUCCESS RATE, PASS MARK AND CERTIFICATIONS DURING THE PROGRAMME
The partnering institution boasts of a success rate of 100% in all final examinations. It says because of its excellent hidden curriculum, students perform far above the examination level. In the past, learners at the age of 17 years, perform at the same level when compared to persons at senior years with qualifications superseding the minimum requirement of Grade 9 level standard. The institution’s pass mark is 70%. While some students think the pass mark is high, by far they have managed to exceed the pass mark. The institution says it is not concerned with how a student enters the institution, but ensures all learners are competent before they sit final examination. It is mandatory for students to sit a one-day workshop in Basic Life Support/BLS at the institution. This is conducted by a team of persons from American Heart Foundation. Upon successful completion, the student is awarded an international certificate in BLS. BLS is a higher version of basic first aid study.
PROMOTIONS AND SCHOLARSHIPS
The world-class institution, which has partnered with Mt Nebo Baptist Church conducted a feasibility study with 100 residents which pointed to the fact that skills training is urgently needed in the area but community members urged the institution to keep its prices very low. With this in mind, the institution ensured that while the fees were low, its package included merging some of the programmes and providing an excellent weekly payment plan. Many have since expressed their satisfaction with the efforts being made by Church and School. In an effort to ramp-up promotions, the services of the media through www.ufdvgospel.com
, www.zeno.fm/DISCIPLES-COVENANT-MINISTRIES
, JET FM, Flyers on various Church’s Notice Boards, town crier, meeting with the Ministers’ Fraternal and Youth Clubs along with visiting schools to speak with teachers and students, are already bearing fruits. Scholarships will be given to a Nursing student in September and February starting in September 2020 in honour of its late President and Board Chair along with the Volney Barrett and Raymond Douglas Scholarships to one student in Food and Beverage Service and one in HouseKeeping Management Services in April and November each year beginning in April 2020. Both gentlemen, having served as Board Members for a number of years, died in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
METHOD OF PAYMENT
The proactive flagship institution has already partnered with Sagicor Bank to provide students with options to make weekly payments. Payments can be made via debit or credit cards (except Keycard). Students who wish not to walk around with cash can use the payment method above which is actually a safer means of payment than cash.
STUDENTS WITH OVERSEAS FAMILY MEMBERS
Many parents/relatives who reside overseas are sometimes weary to send money directly to family members to pat tuition fees because of the fear of fees not being handed over to the institution. According to the administrators of the programme, payment can be facilitated directly to the school, based on an arrangement already in place. Payments can be done via debit card, credit card, PayPal or Western Union transfers. Please contact the school’s number below for specific guidance on this matter.
IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE OF GUY’S HILL, HOW CAN YOU ACCESS THE COURSES?
The institution currently has a full online programme with all its courses (except the driving lessons course). With this online facility, no student will be left behind. The requirements are the use of a smart phone, whatsapp access, WiFi internet access especially for classes, email address and Skype address. This process has been tested since 2007 and students have maintained the tradition of 100% passes when compared with face-to-face delivery. Please contact the number below for details.
WHERE ARE THE GRADUATES?
The international flagship institution has graduated in excess of 3,000 men and women who have gained meaningful employment in various countries to include Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean, France, Spain, China, Canada, the USA, The UK, Australia, Dubai, Panama and very recently in Malaysia. They continue to sing praises to the institution for the high level of training received. Many have received exemptions from courses because of the transcript details. Many practical nurses and phlebotomists have climbed the educational ladder and are now Registered Nurses and Medical Technologists. One graduate completed geriatric nursing and went on to study Radiography in Cuba; she is now working at a government hospital in Jamaica. The administrators were quick to point out that the institution stays clear of immigration matters. Therefore graduates who wish to live and work overseas must go through proper immigration channels.
AMCA and AAH EXAMINATIONS (USA) FOR HEALTH STUDENTS ONLY
The American Medical Certifications Association/AMCA and American Allied Health Examinations mainly in health and Phlebotomy Technician are available to any student of our institution who has successfully completed those courses. AMCA and AAH certificates are valid in all 54 States in the USA. The school is privileged to be an examination approved centre by both highly recognized accrediting bodies. Students must pay the appropriate fees for examination and registration four weeks before sitting the examination. The examinations must be done at the Mt Nebo Campus using only the school’s computer. Students are tested based on critical thinking Multiple-Choice questions (100-150 questions) to be completed in 2-3 hours. The pass mark is 70%. Results are available in 75 seconds after sitting the examination and certificates are mailed to the school 14 days after being successful.
UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS AT THE SCHOOL
The current Board is headed by an Educator with over 20 years teaching experience at the tertiary level in Agriculture Education and is a Minister at an established denomination in Jamaica. The President and CEO has over 30 years experience in education, administration, curriculum development, marketing, media and leadership. He has written several curricula for local and overseas institutions and holds an MBA in health care administration and a PhD along with other local and international awards. The board also comprises a Registered Nurse/Registered Midwife with over 40 years experience in nursing education and is a retired Sister at one our local hospitals, along with a medical technologist who is currently studying to be a medical doctor. Other board members bring to the institution several years of experience in business, accounting, human resource management, theology, media along with epidemiology.
CHRISTIAN INSTITUTION AND MOTTO
The institution has a rich legacy of the beliefs of Jesus Christ and both its late founders and directors demonstrated their Christian values in and out of the classroom. No class would begin without embracing the Word through Devotion. The partnership of a Christian School and the Church will by far ensure that the Word of God is shared (but not forced) to all students. The motto of the school is “reaching people where they are, leading them to where they should go”.
GRADUATION CEREMONY and CERTIFICATE AWARDS TO TOP-PERFORMING STUDENTS
A graduation ceremony will be planned for October 2020 at the Mt Nebo Baptist Church. Students will be given 3 invitations for family/friends to attend the event but others who wish to attend can do so with seat limitations. Top performing students will be given awards in each course along with special certificates from the late Founder and President and Board Chair. Graduation ceremonies will be held twice per year: March and October.
CONTACT NUMBER
Great School!!! Great Benefits!!! Great Rewards!!! Great Investment!!!
DON’T DELAY!!! YOUR DREAMS CAN NOW BE YOUR REALITY!!!!
Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett
Director of News and Current Affairs