Latin Star Maluma tops Reggae Albums chart

Latin music artiste Maluma’s EP “& Days In Jamaica” tops the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The project sold 479 copies up from 99 the previous week.

The EP was recorded in Jamaica last year and features Ziggy Marley on ‘Tonika’, while Charly Black is a guest on Love.

Elsewhere, The Covers EP by SOJA debuts at number two, selling 308 copies, while Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals holds at number three with 199.