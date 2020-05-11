Latest 3 to test COVID-19 positive were all returned J’cans

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The three people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours are all among the Jamaicans returned by special flight last week Wednesday.

Five hundred and five (505) Jamaicans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings to six, the number of people from the group of returned Jamaicans who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

One hundred and twenty-two Jamaicans were repatriated by chartered flight Wednesday, May 6, and are under quarantine at a Government facility in St Ann.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton gave the details this evening at a digital media briefing.  He said the three latest persons tested positive were between the ages of 19 and 28 years old. They were two males and one female.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....