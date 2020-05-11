Latest 3 to test COVID-19 positive were all returned J’cans

The three people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours are all among the Jamaicans returned by special flight last week Wednesday.

Five hundred and five (505) Jamaicans have now tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings to six, the number of people from the group of returned Jamaicans who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

One hundred and twenty-two Jamaicans were repatriated by chartered flight Wednesday, May 6, and are under quarantine at a Government facility in St Ann.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton gave the details this evening at a digital media briefing. He said the three latest persons tested positive were between the ages of 19 and 28 years old. They were two males and one female.