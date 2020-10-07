Lakers beat Heat 102-96 and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning the NBA championship after beating the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Coming off a win in their last meeting, the Heat played with confidence early on as Jimmy Butler went 5-5 from the field, including a jump shot at the buzzer that cut the Lakers’ lead to 27-22 at the end of the first quarter.

James starred with 28 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis’ crucial three-pointer saw them edge clear late in the fourth quarter.

The Miami defense frustrated the Lakers in a back-and-forth second quarter and the Heat went into the break down two points after rookie Tyler Herro’s put-back jumper went in just before halftime.

Game five of the seven-match series is on Friday, October 9, 2020.