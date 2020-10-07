Lakers beat Heat 102-96 and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning the NBA championship after beating the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Coming off a win in their last meeting, the Heat played with confidence early on as Jimmy Butler went 5-5 from the field, including a jump shot at the buzzer that cut the Lakers’ lead to 27-22 at the end of the first quarter.

James starred with 28 points for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis’ crucial three-pointer saw them edge clear late in the fourth quarter.

The Miami defense frustrated the Lakers in a back-and-forth second quarter and the Heat went into the break down two points after rookie Tyler Herro’s put-back jumper went in just before halftime.

Game five of the seven-match series is on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....