Lakeisha Campbell Missing, from St Catherine

Thirty-seven-year-old Lakeisha Campbell, otherwise called ‘Kakeisha’, of Azalia Way, Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, September 07.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 168 centimtres ( 5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at 8:00 a.m., Campbell was last seen in Central Village, St. Catherine wearing a brown floral dress and blue-and-white slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lakeisha Cambell is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.