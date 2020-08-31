Lady Gaga dazzles in parade of high-fashion face masks at VMAs 2020

Lady Gaga prioritized style and safety at the 2020 VMAs.

The 34-year-old pop phenom, who was nominated for a whopping nine awards this year, hit the virtual red carpet on Sunday clad in an intergalactic silver ensemble by Area accessorized with — what else? — a clear space helmet.

“I was wearing face shields before it was a thing,” Gaga cheekily captioned her Instagram post of the look.

But that was far from the last of the star’s fashionable face coverings. Once the show kicked off, Gaga accepted the Best Collaboration award for “Rain On Me” in a futuristic Iris Van Herpen dress and bright pink muzzle mask from Cecilio Castrillo.

She then changed into a voluminous bright green Christopher John Rogers gown and a fierce horned mask by Lance Victor Moore to take home the award for Song of the Year.

While performing “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, Gaga donned a multi-buckled latex look along with a digital “Chromatica”-themed mask created by Smooth Technology.

Lady Gaga performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020.

Accepting the Artist of the Year award, the superstar sparkled in a silver catsuit and white feather coat from Valentino Haute Couture — with a sequined Maison Met mask to match.

Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020.

And perhaps saving the best for last, Gaga went for a major metallic moment to accept MTV’s first-ever TriCon award, throwing a silver Candace Cuoco jacket and Manuel Albarran bra atop the same catsuit. “I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” she told the crowd from her place at the podium.

Clearly, she practices what she preaches.

Lady Gaga accepts the MTV Tricon Award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020.

Source: Page Six

