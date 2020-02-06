Ladies Crave “9 inches of Jamaica” for Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the word on the street is that the best gift for the ladies is ‘Nine inches of Jamaica‘.

Not being naughty but that is the name of Jamaica’s hottest erotic novel that has gotten rave reviews from readers with some saying it makes Fifty Shades look like a walk in the park.

Written by Richard Robinson, the book was launched in December and according to the author, the feedback has been great especially for the women who describe it as a must-read in bed.

“Trust me my book will make 50 Shades seem like a kids bedtime story and yes its definitely the best erotic romance that readers will see out of Jamaica,” the writer declared.

He went on to say that he is currently working on material for sequel already as the readers have been calling for more.

He, however, notes that this copy is still available in Montego Bay and persons can pick up theirs at J&J Pharmacy, Henderson Bookstore and Allure Intimate.

When McKoy’s News sits down with Mr. Robinson, he shared something interesting, he stated that he is a firefighter based at Freeport Montego Bay and that he loves his job, but also enjoys writing erotic stories.