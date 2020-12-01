Laden to be sentenced for gun, ammunition

Dancehall artiste Laden, whose given name is Okeefe Aaron has pleaded guilty to gun and ammunition charges and is to be sentenced on December 15.

Laden pleaded guilty, Monday, to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the criminal division of the St Elizabeth Circuit Court, arising out of an incident October 28.

Police had reported that they stopped a black Mercedez Benz at Cheapside in St Elizabeth but the car sped off. They chased it and saw when an object was thrown from the sunroof of the vehicle. After they caught up with the car, reportedly being driven by Laden, they took the occupants back to where the object was thrown out and retrieved a gun. Laden, 21-year-old Saioon Ebanks and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged.

The case against the other two was dropped but Laden pleaded guilty and is to be sentenced December 15.