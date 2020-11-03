Laden remains behind bars

Dancehall Artiste Laden remains in Police custody.

According to reports, the deejay, did not appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court this morning (Nov.3).

He has been in the custody of the police since his arrest last Wednesday.

Laden is charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

The other two co-accused, 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother were granted bail in the sum of $500,000.

According to police reports, lawmen were in Cheapside district in St Elizabeth about 10:40 pm last Wednesday when they signalled the driver of a black Mercedes Benz motor car to stop.

The driver initially complied but sped off when the police approached.

The police said a chase ensued and during the chase an object was seen being thrown from the sunroof of the car. The vehicle was subsequently intercepted and the occupants searched.

The police reportedly went back to the area where the object was thrown and retrieved a Hi-point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition.

