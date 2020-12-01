Laden pleads guilty to gun charges

Dancehall artiste Laden has pleaded guilty to gun charges, while his co-accused were acquitted.

The entertainer appeared before Judge Evon Brown in the Black River Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. Laden and his co-accused, the Eubanks brothers, were facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On October 28, Laden and both men were in a black Mercedes Benz and was signalled to stop by the police in Cheapside, St Elizabeth. The entertainer, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle, disobeyed the police’s order and sped off. The police gave chase, and during the chase, an object was observed being thrown from the sunroof of the vehicle. When the police caught up with the vehicle, the occupants were taken to the site where the object was thrown from the car. The area was searched, and a pistol recovered.

Laden is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15.