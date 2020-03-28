Montego Bay, Jamaica: [ Mckoy’s News ] Lachu Ramchandani celebrating 53 years of spectacle in Jamaica – As an influential business magnate in Jamaica’s private and charity sectors celebrates this day as his entrance into a new life—today, marks the 53rd anniversary of a life-changing moment for Lachu Ramchandani, a man, who has known the life of struggle, embraced it, and worked honestly and hard to become an industry changer and self-made man.

To say Lachu Ramchandani has changed the landscape of his home town, Montego Bay, in many ways, would be an understatement to his works and service to his community. Today, Ramchandani reflects on his struggles, his raising and his service to his people, as he entered Jamaica on this day, March 28, 1967.

Where it all started?

Ramchandani was born in the south-east Asian state of Myanmar, formerly Burma. Ramchandani arrived in Jamaica in 1967, three years after his family was forced to flee their homeland after it became communist. In 1964 his family had lost all their multi-million dollar wealth to the communist government when they had to flee to India. His family was left with nothing.

Ramchandani had to work part-time between the ages of 12-15 to pay for the completion of his formal education in India. Amongst these years he spent three of them in the country as a refugee, before, arriving in Jamaica to find a better life as a teen.

He worked with his uncle, Mr. Chetan Chatani, who owns Manhattan House in the country’s capital, Kingston. He started out as a wrapper boy at the store before being upgraded to a cashier. Ramchandani also did various duties such as opening a storefront shutter for other businesses within the vicinity. While doing all this he attended Denham College.

Within a few years, his talents granted him the position to control and manage all five locations of the store across the island.

On March 30th, 1975, Ramchandani got wedded to his beautiful wife, Bina, in Kingston.

After which, He travelled to his homeland in 1976—after working nine years without a break. While on this trip Ramchandani had an unfortunate motorcycle accident that broke his leg. He had to return to Jamaica in a wheelchair due to his burning desire to celebrate his 1st anniversary with his wife.

His rising

While in Jamaica he bought a Toyota Corolla motorcar and started his mobile sales business. He stated that this business module was developed through his connections where he got the goods on credit and sold them to clients to make anywhere from 5-10 cents profit. Ramchandani was not shy, he sold anything he could get his hands on bun, cheese, eggs—anything to make ends meet. He did all this while using crutches and travelled the island, boarder-to-boarder, to provide goods to his rapidly growing client base.

Ramchandani remised, “I sacrificed my late nights, sleeping at the police station, I stuck [through] with the mosquitoes biting me. I had to take my chances, most of the time, I couldn’t sleep because I had to watch my goods.”

Those sleepless nights soon paid off. Ramchandani soon started operating a souvenir gift shop which was called the Nik-Nak Shop, in the Rose Hall area, then upgrading to a major importer of souvenirs from Hong Kong and Taiwan to satisfy an ever-increasing demand. His shop boasted the largest inventory of good island-wide during its time.

After this breakthrough, he conceptualized the Blue Diamond Shopping Mall in 1992 which is now a significant landmark in Montego Bay. This was just the starting of his peak—he moved to other successes, such as:

· Senior Justice of the Peace

· Holder of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer for outstanding service in tourism, business and community development.

· President of Miss Global International Beauty Pageant

· Amongst other successes.

He credits his success to God, his boss, Mr. Chatani, and Jamaica; for the opportunities that they brought to his life. He continues to work to this day, due to his philosophy, which is, “to live for others.”

Ramchandani’s experience has served as an inspiration for others and his story showcases that honesty and hard work can bring the sweetest fruits to anyone who has a burning desire to serve others and work with intent.

By Chenson Bennett