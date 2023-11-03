Labourer Charged With Robbery With Aggravation

– Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Yackle, labourer of Pimento Walk District,
Ocho Rios, St. Ann has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation regarding an incident at
Greenvale District in Trelawny on Sunday, October 15.
Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., a teen was on his way to deliver JMD 40,000 when he was
intercepted by Yackle who held him up with a knife and robbed him of the cash.
On Wednesday, November 01, Yackle was seen by the teen’s father in the town of Falmouth and
alerted the police. He was later arrested and charged after a question and answer session.
A court date is being finalised.
