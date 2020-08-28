Labourer Charged For Shop-Breaking and Larceny

The Portland Police have charged 26-year-old Gawain Barnes, a labourer of
Sherwood Forrest district in Portland for Shop-Breaking and Larceny following a break-in on
Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., Barnes allegedly broke into a bar on Foreshore Road, Port
Antonio in the parish and stole several items with an estimated street value of JM $ 300, 000.
An investigation was conducted and Barnes was arrested on Thursday, August 20. He was
subsequently charged following an interview.
A court date is being finalised.