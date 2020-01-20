Labour Ministry on Recruitment Drive

Jamaica News: To help increase youth employment, the Labour Ministry, through its Labour Market and Information System (LMIS), is on a recruitment drive, targeting young persons living in the parishes of Kingston, St. Thomas and St. Catherine.

Jobseekers, such as cashiers, gas station workers, data entry clerks, administrative staff, security officers and accountants, are being encouraged to submit applications up to January 20, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE) Department at 1F North Street in Kingston.

They may also download the LMIS app from the Google Play to register and submit applications.

“The Ministry is encouraging the use of the LMIS app and website among workers and employers.  Since the implementation of the Ministry’s roadshow series in 2019, there has been an increase in activities between employers and jobseekers, through the LMIS skill-matching platform,” Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, told JIS News.

Recruiting sectors include business process outsourcing (BPO), fast food, and information technology.

Along with the application, applicants are required to submit two passport-sized photographs, academic certificates, résumé, Tax Registration Number (TRN), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number and two letters of recommendation from a previous employer, a Justice of the Peace (JP) or a Minister of Religion.

 

Source: JIS News

