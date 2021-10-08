Laborer Murdered During Dispute, in St Catherine

The St Catherine police are now in search of a gunman who shot and killed another man, during a dispute in Portmore community, on Tuesday, October 5.
The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Bent, laborer of Cressa Lane in Braeton, St Catherine.
Reports by the police are that about 8:00 p.m., Bent was walking along a section of the Dreamland main road in Portmore, when he got involved in a dispute with another man.
The suspect is said to have brandished a handgun, which he used to shoot Bent multiple times, before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and Bent was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he died.

