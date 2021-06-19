LA Clippers beat Utah Jazz to reach Western Conference finals for first time

Los Angeles Clippers beat Utah Jazz 131-119 to secure a 4-2 series win and reach the NBA Western Conference finals for the first time.

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points for the Clippers, who trailed by 25 points in the third quarter.

The Clippers will play Phoenix Suns for a place in the NBA finals.

Paul George scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, who were without their top player Kawhi Leonard through injury.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals Philadelphia 76ers earned a 104-99 win over Atlanta Hawks to level their best-of-seven series at 3-3.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris scored 24 points apiece for the Sixers, while team-mate Joel Embiid registered 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Atlanta reduced the gap to 100-97 with 14 seconds to go but Harris sank a pair of free throws as the Sixers held on for the win.