Kyrgios Slams Djokovic Treatment, Australia Must ‘do better’

MELBOURNE, Jan 7 (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic has received support from one of his fiercest critics with Nick Kyrgios criticizing the way the world number one has been treated in Australia and saying authorities must do better for “one of our great champions”.

Djokovic, who has won a record nine Australian Open titles, was detained at the Melbourne airport on Wednesday evening and his entry visa, supported by a medical exemption from the country’s vaccination requirements, was revoked.

Federal Border Force officials at the airport said Djokovic was unable to justify the grounds for his exemption.

Chasing a men’s record 21st Grand Slam, Djokovic is holed up in immigration detention as his lawyers battle to secure his release to play in the Australian Open and be exempt from strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Kyrgios, who labelled Djokovic a “tool” after the Serb sought to improve quarantine conditions for players ahead of last year’s Grand Slam, said the situation had been handled poorly.

American player John Isner said Djokovic had followed all rules and did not deserve to be treated this way.

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic hoped the situation would be quickly resolved and that the whole episode was not good for the sport.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the breakaway players’ body launched by Djokovic in 2020, said in a statement that they were in close contact with him.

Djokovic has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines.

Rafa Nadal, who is also on the hunt for a 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park, was among those who pointed out the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

German tennis great Boris Becker, who coached Djokovic to six majors, urged him to get vaccinated.

Becker was, however, unsure if Djokovic would change his mind.