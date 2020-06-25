Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in designer corset top

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian may be socially distancing, but they’re on the same page when it comes to style.

The sisters both opted for a corset top by Charlotte Knowles on Wednesday. The look features an underwire bustier with interior boning and a crossover neckline. It retails for $475 but is completely sold out, perhaps thanks to celebrity fans like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. A blue version is available on Modesens for $540.

While Jenner, 22, paired her corset top with matching leggings from Knowles for a night out with friend Yris Palmer, Kardashian, 39, put a Western flare on her at-home look with vintage Roberto Cavalli fringe pants and Yeezy python ankle boots.

The sisters practically looked like twins, however, thanks to their coordinated buns and hoop earrings.

Clearly, great minds think alike.

 

Source: Page Six

