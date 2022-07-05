Kurt Reynolds Missing, from Lawrence Tavern

The St. Andrew North Police are investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Kurt Reynolds of Mahoney District, Lawrence Tavern, who has been missing since Wednesday June, 29.

He is of a dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimetres (5feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that Reynolds was last seen in the Lawrence Tavern wearing a brown t-shirt, a pair of jeans and blue and white slippers. Reynolds has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kurt Reynolds is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.