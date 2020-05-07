Kristin Cavallari divorcing ‘lazy’ Jay Cutler because he was ‘unmotivated’

Kristin Cavallari is divorcing Jay Cutler in part because she was sick of the former NFL star lying around the house, Page Six is told.

The “Hills” star married Cutler in 2013 when he was a quarterback with the Chicago Bears, and we’re told she thought he was lined up for a demanding career as a sports broadcaster after he hung up his cleats.

But sources say that after his broadcasting career faltered, the ever-ambitious Cavallari, who announced in late April that the pair were splitting, found him “unmotivated” and even “lazy” — while he found that he had a penchant for hanging out with their three kids and menagerie of animals on their Tennessee farm.

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” said an insider. “Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

In 2017, after eight seasons with the Bears, Cutler retired to pursue a broadcasting career, then came out of retirement and spent one injury-marred season with the Dolphins.

The couple moved on to star in the E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” which follows her jewelry business and their family and has so far aired for three seasons.

The source added that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

Cutler has lately been mulling another attempt at a broadcasting career, and — according to their reality show — has had offers from CBS and ESPN.

When she announced the breakup, Cavallari wrote on Instagram, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.” She said it’s “just the situation of two people growing apart.”

