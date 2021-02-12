Kranium drops “Toxic” EP ahead of Album release

Dancehall Artiste Kranium released his new EP “Toxic” today (Feb. 12).

This,as he preps the release of his forthcoming debut album.

The EP consists of five tracks including the title track, his 2020 smash Gal Policy, Block Traffic with Rytikal, Through The Window, and Won’t Judge which received a visual treatment today to mark the EP’s release.

The Atlantic Records signee said ‘Toxic’ captures his musical growth since his 2015 Rumours EP.

A release date for his debut album has not yet been announced.

