Kourtney Kardashian models ex Scott Disick’s ‘Stay Home’ sweats

Kourtney Kardashian is doing the Lord’s work.

The 41-year-old reality star supported her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Wednesday — and sent a message about the importance of social distancing — by slipping into a look from his Talentless clothing line.

Kardashian modeled Disick’s black “Stay Home” hoodie ($129) and matching sweatpants ($129) on Instagram while posing in her bedroom, simply captioning her post, “Stay home.”

Disick’s brand previously released a “Please Wash Your Hands” capsule similarly inspired to the COVID-19 panic; Kardashian along with mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Kendall have been spotted in looks from the collection.

Kardashian and Disick share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as daughter Penelope, 7.

Scott Disick and Kris and Kendall Jenner in Talentless' "Please Wash Your Hands" collection
Scott Disick and Kris and Kendall Jenner in Talentless’ “Please Wash Your Hands” collection

Source: Page Six

