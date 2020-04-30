Kourtney Kardashian models ex Scott Disick’s ‘Stay Home’ sweats

Kourtney Kardashian is doing the Lord’s work.

The 41-year-old reality star supported her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Wednesday — and sent a message about the importance of social distancing — by slipping into a look from his Talentless clothing line.

Kardashian modeled Disick’s black “Stay Home” hoodie ($129) and matching sweatpants ($129) on Instagram while posing in her bedroom, simply captioning her post, “Stay home.”

Disick’s brand previously released a “Please Wash Your Hands” capsule similarly inspired to the COVID-19 panic; Kardashian along with mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Kendall have been spotted in looks from the collection.

Kardashian and Disick share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as daughter Penelope, 7.