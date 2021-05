Dancehall artiste, Konshens, has released his latest project the, “Konshens Remix Pack.”

The 9-track project features previously unheard vocals on popular local and international tracks.

Recently the artiste also dropped “Pay For It,” featuring the queen of dancehall, Spice and Jamaican producer Rvssian.

The song, since its release on April 15, has been trending on various social media platforms.

“Pay For It,” is the second release from Konshens’ upcoming album, Red Reign, due later this year.