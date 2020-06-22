Konshens Empowers Women In New Video For ‘Let Her Out’, Watch

Dancehall Deejay Konshens is out with a brand new song titled Let Her Out.

The song was produced by Gold Up Music comes after his performance on the Wasabi Riddim and his collaboration with Bounty Killer.

Released on Friday, June 19, 2020, the song has already catapulted over 14,000 views on YouTube.

Konshens has an unshakable and unmistakable voice, that undeniably wins over the hearts of many and with the release of his new song empowering women to take control of their own lives, he is on his way to commanding a wealth of respect and attention by women who have been wanting to be set free of the chains of their partners.

Aptly featuring the likes of the Sauce Boss himself, Kemar Highcon, Konshens got the stamp of approval to speak on the issue of women empowerment.

There’s something about a man who uses his musical platform, to perpetuate the message that he refuses to take control of a woman, that uniquely stands out in the music industry and the ears of listeners around the world.

The song accompanied by soft visuals is a reggae intertwined ode that has secured its place in the music hall of fame.

Although the Bruk Off Yuh Back artiste has come forth to tackle a societal issue, it’s no secret that Konshens has had a rocky road with relationships just a few months ago, he candidly opened up on social, saluting his wife Latoya Wright, unveiling his personal misconduct.

