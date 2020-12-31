Koffee’s “Lockdown” most streamed on Youtube in Ja.

Koffee’s Lockdown is the number one streamed song out of Jamaica for 2020 on Youtube.

The single is currently at 37 million views since it was released back in July. The track was produced by Dane Ray and the visuals directed by Yannick Reid.

Released in July, Lockdown reached the million-views mark on Youtube after only 48 hours, making it the first track from a reggae artiste to get to that number in such a short period of time.

It also trended at number one on the local charts for several weeks.

