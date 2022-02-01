Koffee Unveils North American Tour Dates

Grammy-winning reggae singer Koffee has unveiled the tour dates for her upcoming North American tour.

On Monday, The “Toast” hitmaker announced that she would be embarking on a 24-city tour of the US and Canada starting in April. Over two months, the excursion will see her making stops in Florida, California, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Tennessee, North Carolina, and several other spaces throughout the North American continent.

Last week the singer, in anticipation of her soon-to-be-released single Pull Up, shared a snippet of the official visual slated for premiere on February 3.

Like her other recent singles, Pull Up is expected to be on her upcoming album, with West Indies serving as the album’s lead single.

