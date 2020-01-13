Entertainment News: Some people are already calling Koffee a Legend, well with her recently confirmed bookings at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020 not to mention her Grammy-nomination and her rumored collaboration on Rihanna’s R9 album, they might have a case.
Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020
