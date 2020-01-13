Koffee to perform at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020

Entertainment News: Some people are already calling Koffee a Legend, well with her recently confirmed bookings at Coachella and Super Bowl 2020 not to mention her Grammy-nomination and her rumored collaboration on Rihanna’s R9 album, they might have a case.

Ok, but is she Reggae or is she Dancehall? Either way, Koffee is winning.

The extremely busy nineteen-year-old is set to perform at the Super Bowl weekend happen January 31st to February 1st . A lthough she’s not on the major halftime stage, this year it all about Jenny from the block (Ms. Jlo) and Shakira , Koffee is performing at the NFL’s biggest prelude called The Viewtopia Music Festival that goes downs on the Friday and Saturday night in Miami, Florida. The two-day multicultural festival is stacked with artists featuring stunners like Cari B, Chris Brown, Migos plus our Jamaica sensations Koffee, Shenseea, and Squash. Fi mi proud one more time!

Our girl, Koffee tho, is also confirmed for Coachella Valley and Music Arts Festival in California April 10th to 19th, which is a big deal.

Koffee will have plenty to “Toast” about as 2020 is already shaping up to be her most successful year yet. “Toast”, you see what I did there? lol