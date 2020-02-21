Koffee, Spice Booked To Perform at Reggae Sumfest 2020

Reggae Singer, Koffee is officially booked to perform at this year’s Annual Reggae Sumfest on Festival Night Two at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre, Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, St. James.

Koffee, the 2020 Best Reggae Album Award Winner, Rapture at the Grammy Awards recently who also made her first performance at last year’s Reggae Sumfest on Festival Night One and thrilled her audience. She launched her career in 2017 with her first single release, burning before moving up to a higher level in her career.

Queen of The Dancehall, Spice is also booked to return for her performance at this year’s Reggae Sumfest on Festival Night One. She has over the years wooing her audience especially with acrobatic styles on stage. Spice, an actor as well who stars in Love And Hip Hop Atlanta and last week, she created history by becoming the first Jamaican female to have over one million subscribers on the YouTube website through her hard work and was well pleased about it.

Reggae Sumfest will be at its usual venue on July 12-18, 2020 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre, Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, St. James.