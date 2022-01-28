Koffee reveals Debut Album is Called “Gifted

Grammy-winning recording artist Koffee has revealed that her debut album will be entitled Gifted.

Gifted, is expected to be released by RCA Records later this year.

Koffee’s new album is currently in production, where she is utilising innovative technology in the form of “360 Reality Audio.”

Sony’s new technology is being hailed as the future of recording, regardless of whether it’s used in a small home studio or a large commercial facility. 360 Reality Audio makes it easier for people to mix and master music because the AI takes audio from vocals, instruments, and sound effects to make it more realistic.

Koffee’s last body of work was Rapture, a 5-track Grammy award winning EP released in 2019.