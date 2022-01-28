Koffee reveals Debut Album is Called “Gifted

Grammy-winning recording artist Koffee has revealed that her debut album will be entitled Gifted.

Gifted, is expected to be released by RCA Records later this year.

Koffee’s new album is currently in production, where she is utilising innovative technology in the form of “360 Reality Audio.”

Sony’s new technology is being hailed as the future of recording, regardless of whether it’s used in a small home studio or a large commercial facility. 360 Reality Audio makes it easier for people to mix and master music because the AI takes audio from vocals, instruments, and sound effects to make it more realistic.

Koffee’s last body of work was Rapture, a 5-track Grammy award winning EP released in 2019.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com