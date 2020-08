Grammy-winning artiste Koffee has followed today up with powerful visuals to support the striking words of her new single Pressure. The Spanish Town native released the single on all platforms on July 30.

The powerful chords and noteworthy lyrics of Pressure speak to the constant struggle against injustice that many people of color still face worldwide.

In particular, the visuals address the injustices faced by African Americans at the hands of those who are charged to protect them. The Pressure lyric video highlights Philando Castile, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others who lost their lives at the hands of the police, and Trayvon Martin who didn’t get the justice he so desperately deserved.

Watch Koffee‘s lyric video for Pressure below.

