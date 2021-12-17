Koffee Premiers “The Harder They Fall” Video

Koffee has released the official music video for ‘The Harder They Fall’, the theme song from the Netflix film.

Jeymes Samuel, a British-Nigerian Filmaker, made his directorial debut with The Harder They Fall which is now streaming on Netflix, following a limited theatrical run.

The film is inspired by Samuel’s love for traditional Westerns, as he looks to put right the lack of focus on Black figures from the Old West by telling a fictional story based on several real-life characters.

For Koffee, ‘The Harder They Fall’ follows the release of ‘West Indies which she dropped two months ago, racking up over 5 million views on YouTube.

 

