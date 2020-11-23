Koffee is Jordan’s newest Ambassador

Reggae artiste Koffee has signed on as the latest ambassador for the Jordan Unite campaign.

The 20-year-old spoke with British Vogue about the most recent achievement to her ever-growing list.

In the Article, Koffee said, “Jordan puts forth a very positive outlook and message.

She said when she saw the Unite project that they were to collaborate on, it inspired her in a positive way.

About her partnership with the legendary sportswear brand, tart, the artiste said “It’s a brand that she wore growing up, and now she’s in a position to inspire her friends based on knowing that they wear it too.

