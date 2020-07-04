Koffee Involved in Minor Car Accident

Grammy-winning Reggae artiste Koffee was involved in a minor car accident on Friday, July 3, in Jamaica.

No one seems to have been hurt.

It is not clear what caused the accident, but in a video circulating on social media, Koffee is seen speaking with the driver of a white Honda involved in the accident.

Her white Mercedez Benz seemed to have only sustained minimal damage as she reversed out of the intersection.

But fans were just grateful that Koffee seemed to be okay.

Meanwhile, the entertainer shared a new song this week, entitled “Pressure” with a video created in conjunction with the luxury brand Thom Browne.

Shot in Koffee’s home city of Kingston, the video is part of Highsnobiety’s Not in Paris series, a production offered in lieu of the in-person Paris Men’s Fashion Week that would usually happen this time of year.