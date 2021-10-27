Koffee features on “The Harder They Fall” Movie Soundrack

Koffee has teased the release of The Harder They Fall soundrack, previewing a snippet on social media today (Oct. 27).

The track is produced Jeymes Samuel. The full soundtrack, which will reportedly also feature Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Lauryn Hill, and others, will be out this Friday.

The film is an all-Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Jay-Z helped put together the rest of The Harder They Fall’s soundtrack as he is serving as a co-producer on the movie.

Director Jeymes Samuel recently spoke about Hov’s influence on the film and praised him for being an underrated cinephile.

