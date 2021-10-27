Koffee features on “The Harder They Fall” Movie Soundrack
Koffee has teased the release of The Harder They Fall soundrack, previewing a snippet on social media today (Oct. 27).
The track is produced Jeymes Samuel. The full soundtrack, which will reportedly also feature Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Lauryn Hill, and others, will be out this Friday.
The film is an all-Black Western starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.
Jay-Z helped put together the rest of The Harder They Fall’s soundtrack as he is serving as a co-producer on the movie.
Director Jeymes Samuel recently spoke about Hov’s influence on the film and praised him for being an underrated cinephile.
"THE HARDER THEY FALL"
ft: KOFFEE
PRODUCED BY JEYMES SAMUEL
From "The Harder They Fall" Soundtrack
Out This Friday
Motion Picture in theaters now and on @Netflix Nov. 3rd pic.twitter.com/GOz0pUz5GP
— Koffee (@originalkoffee) October 27, 2021