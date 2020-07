Jamaican sensation Koffee has shared a video for her new song “Lockdown.”

The vibrant visual features the Artiste hanging on the island with her friends. It’s an appetizer for her upcoming single “Pressure” which is set for release July 30 via Columbia Records.

Koffee stormed onto the scene with her Rapture EP, which earned the 20-year-old the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

She was the first woman and youngest person to take home the honour.