Koffee Comes In For High Praise From Buju Banton

Jamaican sensation Koffee came in for high praise from dancehall legend Buju Banton during his interview with popular US radio station Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.

Buju also spoke about his upcoming album, Upside Down 2020, which is expected in the next two days on June 26th. But before he did, the legendary singer showered praise on the young and upcoming dancehall artistes who he believes will help the genre to grow immensely. “The music is also growing as a lot of people can attest to. You know we have a lot of young soldiers now coming out, Protoje, Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid you know and them doing them thing,” he said.

He also made special mention of the female artistes also trying to influence the genre. “Whole heap ah female artists back into the arena again, you know what I mean,” he added. It was Koffee, in particular, that he hailed for leading the way.

“Koffee is a beautiful artist, and it is prophesied in the book that young men I called upon you because you are strong, now if the young men fail to heed that call he’s going to call upon the young women, and if they fail he’s going to call upon the babe and suckling and if they fail he’s going to call upon the rocks and the stones,” Buju said when asked how he felt about the young Grammy winner and why she was chosen among the artistes to perform at his Long Walk to Freedom concert in 2019.

Koffee, speaking on the same radio show in July 2019, said that her experience at that concert was “amazing” and, at the time, bigger than anything she had ever seen before.

Koffee won the award for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, at just 19 years old and is known for hits like Toast, Rapture and W.

Dancehall artiste Masicka also recently shared Buju’s opinion that Koffee was a force to be reckoned within the industry, though in less diplomatic terms.

Koffee with her Grammy Award.

Buju also said that he was intent on ensuring that he made a proper contribution as well. “It’s great, but I just want to make sure that I make a contribution in this time, and that’s why we coming with Upside Down 2020.”

He went on to say that reggae music is not about one person but about the entire group that represents the genre and so he has no problem with the positive youth trying to take the music to the world.

“I’ve never been a selfish person where this music is concerned because reggae music is not about one individual or one group, yes our music is about the people, so giving others the platform to be heard that is how we carry each other or else we wouldn’t be heard,” he said.

Buju also explained that he believes if artistes got together and began to share more and try to streamline the industry that Jamaican music would go much further globally.

He also said that he thinks Jamaican music isn’t just about partying and having a good time but also can be used for reflection adding that the island’s musicians are good at helping people to rise above tragedies and bad times.

Banton also took the time to give his views on the Black Lives Matter movement in the US at this time. “Where have you seen freedom without a struggle? It can never be, but at the same time, we must throw our lives away pointlessly. What is the objective? Let us work on them in a more robust manner, yes, because it don’t make any sense, we lose our eyes and become disfigured without any clear objectives, and it can’t be wanton destruction,” he said.

Watch the interview below.

Source: Dancehallmag