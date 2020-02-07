Kobe Bryant’s public memorial service will be held at Staples Center

A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is set for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center — the Los Angeles arena where the Lakers legend shot to fame, according to a report.

The city is planning the event, set to take place roughly a month after Bryant’s chopper went down in the hilly terrain of Calabasas, killing all nine aboard, sources told The Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated last week that the city was working out details for a memorial, but could not provide a date at the time, the report said.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player. This is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Garcetti told reporters of Bryant.

Information on exact timing and how to obtain tickets to the sought-after service was unclear.

One source told the paper that there will be no procession.

Los Angeles has used the Staples Center in the past to mourn some of the city’s most notable entertainers, including Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

