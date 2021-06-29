Kobe Bryant’s Family Visits Jamaica

Jamaica has had a long history of celebrities coming to the island throughout Its history, and the only thing that could have put that on pause was the Pandemic.

Luckily for tourists, the country reopened its borders in June of 2020, seeing as many as one million visitors since then. These tourists have included some well-known names such as Dj Khaled, Migos, Kelly Rowland and many more.

The most recent visitors from a famed background is Vanessa Bryant, and her family and it was seen that they were in Jamaica based on an Instagram post she made with her daughters Bianca, Natalia as well as her sister in law Sharia, gimmicking who will ruin the trip.