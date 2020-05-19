Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Post-mortem Released

Blunt force trauma is the cause of death for all nine victims of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna confirmed by a post-mortem.

The 180-page report also found that the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

The cause of the January 26, 2020 crash, which occurred in California amid heavy fog, is still being investigated.

The passengers which included Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan were on board with the Bryants when the helicopter crashed into a hill just north of Los Angeles.

Bryan was a five-time NBA champion player for the Los Angeles Lakers during a 30-years career. He retired in April 20286.

He was named the league’s MVP in 2008, was selected for the All-Star Game on 18 occasions and received All-NBA First Team honors on 11 occasions.

Kobe was a two-time Olympic gold medallist’s jersey numbers of eight and 24 were retired by the Lakers following his death.

Lawyers for his widow, Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.